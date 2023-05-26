Omar Abdullah praises new Parliament

Though the National Conference is among 21 opposition parties that have announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday
praised the new structure as ‘damn impressive.’
After a detailed video showcasing the interior and exterior features of the new parliament building was released two days ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Omar Abdullah underlined the need for a new and improved Parliament building and said “this one looks pretty damn impressive “
He tweeted; “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new & improved parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say & this one looks pretty damn impressive”.
The National Conference is among the parties that have decided to skip the ceremony taking exception to Modi inaugurating the building instead of President Droupadi Murmu.