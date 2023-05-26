Omar Abdullah praises new Parliament

Though the National Conference is among 21 opposition parties that have announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday

praised the new structure as ‘damn impressive.’

Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition.”

After a detailed video showcasing the interior and exterior features of the new parliament building was released two days ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Omar Abdullah underlined the need for a new and improved Parliament building and said “this one looks pretty damn impressive “