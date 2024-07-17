Omar asks J-K DGP to combat terrorism, not indulge in politics

Slamming the J-K DGP R R Swain for making political comments, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said it would be better if he leaves politics to politicians and does his job of improving the situation and combat terrorism.

Omar said in Srinagar that “We politicians cannot look after law and order, we cannot fight militancy even though our party has given maximum sacrifices”.

Reacting to the recent controversial statement by DGP Swain, Omar said the top cop had stepped into the political domain and made a political speech. He criticised Swain’s remark that regional outfits were collaborating with terror leaders for “political gains”, saying the Jammu and Kashmir police chief had made a political speech.

Omar also said the centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections as the “Union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism. It has also failed in Jammu, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect,” Omar said.

Omar said the danger of being a Union territory is that the power does not lie with the people.

“These are the dangers of being a UT. The power does not lie with the people. However, this is for a very short period, as the PM and the home minister have assured that J&K will get back the statehood soon after elections,” he said while commenting on the recent notification which vested several powers with the lieutenant governor.

On Monday’s terror attack in Doda, Abdullah said that it was not happening for the first time. “The truth is that for the past one year, a series of attacks have taken place in the Jammu region. Perhaps there is hardly any area in Jammu which is free of militancy. Attacks have taken place in Pir Panjal region, Chenab valley, Jammu, Kathua and Samba,” Omar said.

“If our information is correct, 55 soldiers and security forces personnel have laid down their lives in the past one year in these attacks. In such a situation, we are compelled to ask what the government is doing,” he added.

Omar said the government was making claims of militancy being on its last legs but the ground situation does not bear it out. “We hope those responsible for managing security will fulfil their responsibility to bring the situation under control,” he added.