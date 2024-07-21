Deteriorating J&K security no excuse for delaying assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Citing the recent spike in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has deteriorated under the current regime.

He, however, cautioned against suing the terror attacks as an excuse for postponement of the Assembly elections in J&K.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a public rally in Samba district’s Gurah Salathia, the NC leader pointed out that some people are against holding elections in the wake of the deteriorating security situation.

Questioning the rationale in delaying the elections to be held on the directions of the Supreme Court, he said further postponement of the elections would mean bowing before the terrorists undermining the sacrifices made by the security personnel.

He urged the apex court to ensure that the elections are held according to the deadline of 30 September set by it.

“There are some people in our neighbouring country who do not want peace between the two nations (India and Pakistan). However, there have been some lapses from our end as well. We have lost 55 soldiers but the Lt. Governor conducted the high-level security review meeting only after one year and that too after we raised the issue,” Omar said in response to a question on the recent terrorist attacks in the Jammu region.

He said the recent spike in terror attacks is no justification for delay in the Assembly elections. “The elections were held in 1996 when terrorism was at its peak in J&K. Are we so weak or has the situation worsened so much that there are no chances of holding the elections,” he questioned.

“If you want to bow before the gun-toting forces, we have no objection because this election is taking place on the orders of the apex court. You say in the Supreme Court the situation is not conducive for holding Assembly elections and we are bowing before the forces that have in the past three years martyred our 55 bravehearts. If you want to disregard their sacrifices, we will accept the decision silently as we cannot do anything else”, Omar said.

He further said that LG Manoj Sinha should not have delayed the high-level security review with top brass of the Army and paramilitary forces and called it after the first terror incident.

Earlier, while addressing the public meeting, Omar said, “We have to face these forces bravely but this is not expected under the present rule. When they took over from us after the elections in January 2015, the situation was altogether different as we had cleared all areas of the Jammu region of the scourge of terrorism. Most districts were declared terrorism free when we were in power.”

Terrorism has increased despite the claims of the BJP leaders that the abrogation of Article 370 has removed the threat of terror attacks. “Not only have they failed to ensure development in J&K, but our security has also been compromised which is apparent from the attacks that have resulted in loss of lives of our brave soldiers. They are least bothered about all this”, Omar said.