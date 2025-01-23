Omar Abdullah calls for speedy completion of hydroelectric projects to make J&K energy sufficient

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday stressed the need for timely execution of hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir to meet the growing energy demand which would gradually reduce power imports and boost the state’s energy self-sufficiency.

The CM chaired a review meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) here to assess the progress made in the execution of new hydroelectric projects and the expected enhancement in power generation from these projects.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) Rajesh H Prasad, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Managing Director JKSPDC Pankaj Magotra, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for timely execution of these projects to ensure their public utility and stressed the importance of tackling challenges such as contractual issues, time and financial overruns in case of projects under construction, and operation and maintenance issues of commissioned projects.

The road map for the next five years was presented showing substantial capacity addition to meet growing energy demands which would gradually reduce reliance on power imports, and boost the state’s energy self-sufficiency. Upcoming projects, Detailed Project Report (DPR) formulation, and appraisal were also discussed and JKSPDC was asked to focus on strategic project planning for the development of hydropower assets on the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Indus rivers.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to sustainable energy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged officials to study revival plans for stalled projects and execute them efficiently.

He called for a proactive approach to address the challenges faced by JKSPDC and stressed that enhancing J&K’s hydropower capacity is essential for meeting our energy demand.

“The timely execution of hydropower projects is essential to unlocking Jammu and Kashmir’s potential as a power-surplus state. I urge all stakeholders to address challenges proactively and expedite ongoing works to serve the public interest,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary PDD provided a comprehensive update on the status of hydroelectric power development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the region’s estimated 18,000 MW hydropower potential, 15,000 MW has already been identified, making it a key driver for future energy initiatives.

A detailed review of commissioned projects, including the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project (Stages I & II) on the Chenab River, Upper Sindh Hydroelectric Project (Stages I & II) on the Sind River, Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project in Baramulla was carried out during the meeting.

The meeting also deliberated on projects under construction, including the New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Project (93 MW) on the Sind River, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project (1,000 MW) under the Chenab River cascade, and the Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW), which has been revived through a joint venture between NHPC and JKSPDC.

Discussions highlighted the importance of expediting work on these projects to ensure these become operational at the earliest.