Om Birla files nomination for Speaker’s post, INDIA bloc fields K Suresh

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla on Tuesday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker. The Opposition’s INDIA bloc fielded its eight-term MP K Suresh for the post.

Mr Birla, who served as the Speaker in the previous term, is likely to become the Speaker again as the ruling coalition has enough numbers in case there is an election.

As per the tradition, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is elected uncontested.

Advertisement

However, the government and the Opposition failed to agree this time, resulting in rate contest between the NDA and INDIA bloc’s candidate for the Speaker’s position.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with Opposition’s INDIA bloc leaders to build a consensus on the Speaker’s post.

The opposition has proposed that they should be given the Deputy Speaker’s post.

During talks with Rajnath Singh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Opposition is prepared to back the government’s nominee for Speaker but he demanded the Deputy Speaker’s position in return.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi confirmed Rajnath Singh has spoken with Kharge to request support for the post of Speaker. He said that the Opposition agreed to support the government but according to tradition, the Deputy Speaker’s post should go to the Opposition.

“Today’s newspaper reports that PM Modi urged the Opposition to cooperate with the Government constructively. Rajnath Singh contacted Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting support for the Speaker. The entire Opposition agreed to support the Speaker, but the tradition dictates that the Deputy Speaker position should go to the opposition. Rajnath Singh promised to call back Mallikarjun Kharge, but he hasn’t done so yet… PM Modi seeks cooperation from the Opposition, yet our leader faces disrespect,” Rahul told reporters.

INDIA bloc constituent and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reiterated the Opposition’s stand and said the Deputy Speaker’s post must be given to the Opposition.

“Everything will be revealed shortly… The Opposition’s demand was for the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha to be from the Opposition… Our party shares the same view,” he said.