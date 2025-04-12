Om Birla attends marriage of Pulwama martyr’s daughter in Sangod, Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has set a heartfelt example as he fulfilled his promise made years ago and participated in the wedding rituals of Late CRPF jawan Hemraj Meena and Veerangana Madhubala in Sangod/Kota on Friday.

Six years after the martyrdom of Hemraj Meena who made supreme sacrifice for the nation during Pulwama attack, there was an atmosphere of celebration in his courtyard for the first time on Friday as the family and relatives gathered for the wedding of his daughter Reena.

It was a moment of sheer joy for the whole family, including Veerangana Madhubala – wife of Late CRPF Jawan Hemraj Meena. Since Meena’s martyrdom in 2019, the Lok Sabha Speaker stood tall with the martyr’s family during the tough time as a ‘Rakhi-brother’ of Veerangana Madhubala.

Since then, the “brother” not only supported the family but also kept his promise. yesterday, when the time came for Madhubala’s daughter’s wedding, this “brother” reached his sister’s house with mayra/bhaat and performed this unique ritual.

Seeing this emotional connection between ‘sister’ Madhubala and her ‘brother’, everyone present was overwhelmed. After all, it was none other than the Lok Sabha Speaker, who had arrived with mayra at the wedding of the daughter of Pulwama martyr Hemraj Meena.

The Pulwama attack had left an indelible mark on the family of martyr Hemraj, plunging them into immense grief. However, Om Birla’s timely support helped alleviate some of their pain. He formed a strong bond with Veerangana Madhubala, promising to stand by the family through life’s joys and sorrows. Over the past six years, on Rakhi and Bhai Dooj, Veerangana Madhubala tied Rakhi to him and did tilak.

The Lok Sabha Speaker once again stood with the martyr’s family when the occasion of the marriage of martyr Hemraj and Veerangana Madhubala’s daughter came.

Om Birla along with Sangod MLA and Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar paid respect to Veerangana Madhubala at the event. According to the custom, the Speaker put a chunari on Veerangana Madhubala, while the sister did the tilak and aarti of Birla.

Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Shaheed Hemraj Meena.

Emotions ran high as Veerangana Madhubala, Birla and all the family members present there remembered Pulwama martyr Hemraj Meena. Birla said that martyr Shri Meena’s supreme sacrifice and patriotism remains a source of inspiration for the entire nation.