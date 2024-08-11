Olympian Lalit Upadhyay arrives in Kashi to a rousing welcome

Indian hockey player Lalit Upadhyay was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in Varanasi on Sunday after the Paris Olympics.

The Uttar Pradesh government rolled out the red carpet for Lalit at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where temple officials honoured him with a garland for winning a bronze medal in. The special welcome also included ceremonial conch blowing to celebrate his achievement.

The hockey player visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to perform rituals and sought blessings from Baba. He also offered his Olympic bronze medal to Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath.

Accompanied by fans, Lalit received a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Babatpur Airport in Varanasi. This is his first visit to Kashi after winning the bronze medal, and the local community greeted him with celebratory drumming.

Upon Lalit Upadhyay’s arrival in Varanasi, the airport reverberated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev.” The Indian hockey team secured a bronze medal at the Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1. On Sunday, Lalit visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he offered his medal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Following this, he went to his ancestral home in Shivpur. Notably, in 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appointed Lalit Upadhyay as a Deputy SP in the UP Police in recognition of his bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. He presented the appointment letter during a special ceremony.