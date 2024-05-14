Odisha’s migration hub poll battlefield boasts of wealthy candidates

The Bolangir Parliamentary constituency, infamous as the hub of labour migration and poor economic condition of its people, presents a sharp paradox as far as the wealth and opulence of its leaders and politicians are any indication.

Bolangir is going to polls on 20 May as unabated labour migration, poor irrigation network, abysmal lack of employment opportunities for the skilled and unskilled workforces has emerged as the key poll issues in this impoverished region.

Incumbent MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo seeking re-nomination from the LS seat on BJP ticket, while BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contesting from Kantabanji assembly segment the parliamentary constituency.

Patnaik chose Kantabanji as the second seat to connect with voters of western Odisha. Patnaik is also in the fray at the Hinjili Assembly seat, represented by him for five times since 2000, in Southern Odisha.

Despite the backward economic profile of the constituency, the majority of candidates of the three leading parties who are contesting from different seats in Bolangir district are rich and their wealth has grown multiple times over the last five years.

Patnaik is the richest with over Rs 71 crore wealth in terms of movable and immovable assets. He has an Ambassador car, jewelry worth Rs 4,17,095, cash and bonds of over Rs 14 crore, immovable property at Bhubaneswar and Delhi.

Next to him is BJD candidate for Bolangir Assembly seat, Kalikesh N Singhdeo with wealth of more than Rs 20 crore which is an increase over the last five years. With the wealth of his wife, the two have over Rs 66 crore.

Saroj Meher, BJD MLA Patnagarh has declared assets worth over Rs 61 crore. His declaration in 2019 showed it was Rs 31 crore.

His BJP opponent K V Singdeo and MP candidate wife, Sangeeta Singdeo had declared wealth worth Rs 37 and both have a fleet of eight cars.

Congress candidate from Bolangir Assembly seat Samarendra Mishra had declared movable assets of over Rs 7 crore and two crore assets in his wife’s name.