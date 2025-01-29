Odisha’s infrastructure viable for industrial investment: Deputy CM Parida

Odisha’s robust infrastructure base and viable industrial climate has turned the current time as the right time for investment in Odisha, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ two-day business meet.

Addressing the investors and representatives of industry bodies Tuesday, she said that Odisha is making great progress in chemicals, petrochemicals and plastics industry sectors and attracting domestic and foreign investors.

Odisha has not only brought industrial production within the country, but has also created a specific clientele for its qualitative products and services in the international arena, she claimed.

Odisha is going to be a partner in the triumph of developed India due to the progress and prosperity in the industrial sector, said Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State for Industries and Skill Development.

Odisha has now become a special hub in the production of Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics. This has been possible due to the development of infrastructure and provision of ancillary facilities backed by long-term prospects in our industrial sector, he reiterated.

Many ancillary industrial units have been established depending on the IOCL Refinery established in Paradip. Similarly, the commercial growth of small industries established in Paradip Plastic Park has also been possible as the Government has been focusing on value-added products, he added.