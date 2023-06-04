Odisha train tragedy toll climbs to 293

More than 36 hours after the three-way crash of Coromandel Express with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train near Bahanaga station on Friday in Odisha’s Balasore district, rescuers have retrieved five more bodies from the twisted bogies, taking the death in the fourth deadliest railway disaster in India to 293.

Five more bodies were retrieved during the evacuation of toppled bogies from the accident site. These bodies which were dismembered beyond recognition are being handed over to Balasore Administration authorities, said Aditya Choudhury, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Eastern Railway (SER) on Sunday.

The bodies, which were decomposed, were recovered during the lifting of the damaged bogies by crane. There was constant ringing of mobile phones from one of the bodies of the deceased, said an official.

The restoration work is currently going on a war footing. The evacuation of the bogies and the track maintenance work is in progress. We are trying to complete the track restoration work at the earliest, said SER officials.

Meanwhile Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday had a review meeting with senior doctors and officials of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He discussed the procedures regarding embalming of bodies of rail accident victims and handing them over to family members of the deceased.

A team of experts is arriving shortly from New Delhi to AIIMS Bhubaneswar to take stock of the body preservation.