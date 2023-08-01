Odisha train mishap: Two months on, 29 bodies lying unclaimed

Almost two months after the horrific train accident that claimed nearly 300 lives near the Bahanaga railway station in the Balasore district, at least 29 bodies preserved at the refrigerated containers in Bhubaneswar-AIIMS are still lying unclaimed and unidentified.

The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar received 162 bodies after they were evacuated from various hospitals. So far, 133 bodies were identified after the DNA profiling test and were handed over to their relatives. The remaining 29 bodies are yet to be identified, said hospital authorities on Tuesday.

Out of the total bodies, 81 were delivered to their family members in the first phase. But due to multiple claimants and few other issues, DNA samples of bodies as well as claimants were sent to New Delhi for matching.

“The DNA profiling of the remaining 29 bodies is awaited. Samples of hair, teeth, bone, nail and muscle tissue for each of the bodies was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi as there were multiple claimants for bodies,” said an official of AIIM-Bhubaneswar.

In the immediate aftermath of the deadly accident, there was confusion among the relatives of the deceased as more than one bereaved family member had laid claim over one body. Therefore, a DNA testing Centre had been set up here to clear the doubts over the identity, added the official.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a deadly accident near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on 2 June killing around 300 people.