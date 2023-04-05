Labour force surveys to be available in two months

Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS), which indicate employment-unemployment situation in selected industrial sectors, are now available within two months from the end of a quarterly survey.

The PLFS have been conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, since 2017.

As on 31 March this year, five annual reports and 17 quarterly bulletins of PLFS have been published by NSSO. The latest annual report of PLFS 2021-22 and the latest quarterly bulletin of PLFS for the quarter October-December, 2022, were released on 24th February, 2023.

To improve the availability of the PLFS, the ministry made some technological interventions in recent years, thereby enabling timely policy formulations by concerned departments.

The PLFS give estimates of various Employment and Unemployment indicators viz. Worker Population Ratio, Labour Force Participation Rate, Unemployment Rate, with different levels of disaggregation like rural and urban sectors, age, education and gender.

Besides, from the survey, indicators of the structural aspects of the workforce such as status in employment, industrial distribution and occupational distribution of the workers are also derived, Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on Wednesday.