Identities of at least 29 persons killed in the triple-train accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district in 2 June have been established as the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, which preserved the mutilated bodies for almost a month, received the DNA profiling report on Friday.

“29 bodies preserved here have been identified. The DNA profiling samples were sent in the first phase. The DNA profiling of the remaining 52 bodies is awaited. Samples of hair, teeth, bone, nail and muscle tissue for each of the bodies was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi as there were multiple claimants for bodies”, said an official of AIIM-Bhubaneswar.

As many as 81 unidentified bodies are preserved in three refrigerated containers here. A total of 84 families have given DNA samples so far. The 29 bodies identified after the DNA profiling will be handed over today to their kin members after completion of medico-legal formalities, said the official.

Besides, confusion has set in among the deceased’s relatives as more than one bereaved family member had laid claim over one body. Therefore, a DNA testing Centre had been set up here to clear the doubts over the identity, added the official.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the horrific train accident has increased to 293 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday. Currently, 22 passengers seriously injured in the 2 June rail crash are undergoing treatment at SCB. Most of them are recovering and are out of danger, said hospital authorities.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a deadly accident near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on 2 June killing 293 people so far.