Odisha to set new paradigm of public welfare: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in Odisha on Wednesday.

Yogi congratulated Mohan Charan Majhi on assuming office as Chief Minister. He also extended his best wishes to Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev and Pravati Parida as they took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. He congratulated all the members of the newly formed cabinet.

It is noteworthy that a BJP government has been formed in Odisha for the first time.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his congratulations by posting a message on his official account ‘X’.

In his message, Yogi said: “Hearty congratulations to Mohan Charan Majhi on taking oath as Chief Minister and Kanak Vardhan Singh Dev and Pravati Parida on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers! There is full confidence that under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the able leadership of all of you, Odisha, the blessed land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji, will move on the path of overall development and establish new paradigms of public welfare.”

Yogi congratulated Prithviraj Harichandan on becoming a cabinet minister. During the Lok Sabha elections, CM Yogi Adityanath had appealed to vote in favour of Prithviraj Harichandan, who emerged victorious from the Chilka assembly seat by defeating Raghunath Sahu of the Biju Janata Dal.