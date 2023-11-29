Odisha to live stream 12th CHSE Board exam to keep tab on malpractice, unfair means

The Odisha Government has decided to live-stream the proceedings of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE)’s 12th board annual examination in the current year in an apparent attempt to keep tab on exam malpractice.

“In view of the conduct of the Annual H.S. Examination, 2024 in a smooth and transparent manner, it is mandatory on the part of all Higher Secondary Schools affiliated to CHSE to record the proceedings of the strong room (of EMHs), Centre Superintendent office, examination halls/rooms and all laboratories (in case of Self-financing H.S. Schools) in CCTV.

In addition to this, live-streaming of all these events is to be done to enable the officials at CHSE, School & Mass Education Department, district Collectorate concerned to monitor each and every activity,” CHSE stated in a letter.

Advertisement

The CHSE has directed the higher secondary school authorities to install CCTV (if not installed) in the examination room/EMH Strong Room/CS Room/laboratories. The Camera must be tested and kept in readiness so that they can be used on the day of receipt of question papers in the strong room and from the first day of examination, CHSE added.

The 12th board examination will be conducted in over 1,000 exam centres across the State with an estimated 3.70 lakh students likely to appear the examination