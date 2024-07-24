Odisha ranks 11th among major states in per capita income

The coastal state of Odisha, with a per capita annual income of Rs 1,61,437, ranks 11th among17 states, while it remains 12.4 per cent less than India’s per capita income of Rs 1,84,205, according to Odisha Economic Survey (2023-24).

While Odisha’s per-capita income since 2015-16 has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 per cent, still Odisha ranks 11th among 17 major States, the report tabled at the Assembly on Wednesday stated.

The State’s economy is estimated to grow at 8.5 per cent in 2023-24 as per advance estimate in comparison to 7.9 per cent growth in 2022-23. The growth, however, was concentrated in the industry sector and services sector, it said.

The multidimensional poverty headcount ratio in the State has declined from 29.3 per cent in 2015-16 to 15.7 per cent in 2019-21. More than 62 lakh people escaped multidimensional poverty in the State between 2015-16 and 2019-21, the survey report stated quoting NITI Aayog.

However, Odisha ranks 6th among the major 17 States with high incidence of poverty headcount, it pointed out.