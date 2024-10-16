Odisha security guard thwarts bid to loot ATM cash van, injured

A security guard of a cash management service company valiantly confronted the armed robbers who were attempting to loot Rs 38 lakh from the cash van and thwarted the loot bid in Joda police station area in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said on Wednesday.

The CMS cash management company’s cash van was on its way to replenish an ATM with Rs 38 lakh when three masked bike-borne miscreants intercepted the van at gun and sword point yesterday afternoon.

The security guard Balaram Prusty risking his life tried to overpower the robbers. The lawbreakers retaliated by attacking Prusty as he snatched a pistol from one of them. Later sensing trouble, the robbers fled from the crime spot. In a hurry to escape from the place, they left behind the bike used for the crime, police said.

Prusty, who displayed immense courage, was severely injured as the miscreants inflicted multiple stabbing attacks on him. After hospitalization, he is stated to be out of danger, said police.

Following the recovery of the motorcycle, police have elicited a vital breakthrough and launched a manhunt to nab them. As there is the possibility of criminals fleeing to Jharkhand, police in the neighbouring State have also been alerted, police added.

Recognizing the act of bravery, police have decided to give away a cash reward to Prusty. We are wishing for his speedy recovery, added an official of the district police.