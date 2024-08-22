Security guard among 2 stabbed to death in Delhi

A man was stabbed to death in the Vijay Vihar area on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Parveen, a 52-year-old resident of village Rithala.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a dead body was received at the Vijay Vihar police station. The team rushed to the spot and found an injured person with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS, and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a security guard was stabbed to death by four juveniles in Khyala village, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod, a 35-year-old Vinod security guard working at a factory.

The police further stated that the juvenile was dismissed from the factory due to his unruly behavior with the factory owner.

In retaliation, the accused, along with his three other teenage friends, stabbed the security guard with knives.