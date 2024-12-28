Odisha Police nabs 3 hardcore Maoist woman cadres

Three hardcore women Maoist cadres, involved in multiple attacks on security forces and carrying combined Rs 8 lakh cash reward on their heads, were arrested on Saturday by police forces in Malkangiri district, widely regarded as Odisha’s Naxal hotbed.

Based on precise intelligence input, Odisha police have arrested three hardcore Maoists including one area committee member (ACM) rank cadre having a combined reward of Rs 8 lakh from near Gunthawada village under Chitrakonda police station jurisdiction of Malkangiri district, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

The trio was involved in multiple cases of exchange of fire with security forces and was also involved in a series of criminal cases. Interrogation till now has revealed that they were further planning on doing subversive activities in the area like attack on the security forces.

Advertisement

The arrested Maoists, according to police, are Chandrama Khilo, Kamala Khilo and Sunita Khilo.

Chandrama was working in AOBSZC Military Platoon in Gumma area of Malkangiri district and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 Lakh on her head while Kamala joined the Maoist group in 2021 carring cash reward of Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly Sunita was an active cadre of the outlawed outfit since 2021 carrying Rs 2 lakh on her head.

Chandrama was involved in 7 cases of exchange of fire against security forces since 2018 while her accomplices- Kamala and Sunita- were involved in three exchanges of fire attacks on security forces since 2018.

Combing operations and precise intelligence-based operations have been intensified in the Malkangiri district, said police.

Taking advantage of the topographical isolation of the cut-off area, the Maoists had established their base to operate from Malkangiri, regarded as the hub of Naxals in Odisha.

The construction of Machhkund and Balimela multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectricity projects in the sixties and eighties had altered the topography of the region and the place remained cut off from the mainland. It had provided the Maoists to flourish due to seclusion of the place and unleash a reign of terror.

Developmental initiatives both by the State and Centre coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces have however eroded the influence the left wing extremists from the area.

Naxal activities in the region have considerably climbed down as the region is no more inaccessible as it was case earlier due to the series of developmental works like construction of new roads, bridges, installation of mobile towers, concluded police.