Odisha poised towards resilient agri future: Dy. CM

Odisha is poised to lead the way in inclusive and sustainable agricultural reforms for a resilient agricultural future where every farmer can thrive, said Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Friday.

Speaking at the policy roundtable on advancing inclusive agricultural transformation in the state, he said market linkages are crucial for empowering smallholder farmers.

Advertisement

Through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), the Government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that farmers gain better access to equitable markets, enabling them to secure fair prices and improve their livelihoods. The State Government, in collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the CGIAR Initiative on National Policies and Strategies (NPS), on Friday hosted a Policy Roundtable in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

Highlighting the State’s journey toward sustainable development, the roundtable provided a platform for regional collaboration, emphasizing opportunities for South-South knowledge exchange.

Over 100 participants, including government officials, researchers, development practitioners, and international experts, convened together in Bhubaneswar to share insights into addressing common challenges across diverse agricultural and environmental contexts.

“Odisha’s agriculture sector stands at the forefront of innovation and inclusivity and sustainability. As we deliberate on strategies today, let us focus on scaling these successes and ensuring that every farmer benefits from our shared vision. Together, we can make Odisha a model state for sustainable and inclusive agricultural growth”, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, said.

“This roundtable underscores the potential of evidence-based strategies to address challenges and harness opportunities for inclusive agricultural growth in Odisha. The discussions today will set benchmarks for the region”, Dr. Shahidur Rashid, South Asia Director at IFPRI said.

The roundtable dwelt on inclusive agricultural transformation suited to Odisha’s agricultural context, enhancing market access through innovations like geospatial data and value chain optimization, strengthening climate resilience mechanism

The participants taking part in the roundtable explored adaptive strategies such as climate-smart agriculture, soil and water management, and crop diversification to address climate risks in Odisha.