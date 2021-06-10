Odisha logged 6,097 new COVID-19 cases at 8.86% test positivity rate on Thursday while 44 more deaths pushed the death toll to 3,167, said officials of health and family welfare department on Thursday.

The state’s cumulative caseload toll has jumped 8,37,226 cases even though the infection has declined in June after peaking in May.

The daily fatalities however continue to go unabated in the current month consistently clocking more than 40 deaths on a daily average since the past ten days. On the other hand, the positivity rate which had climbed to 23% in May has slumped below 10% in the current month.

Of the new infections, 3,446 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 2,651 were local contact cases.

There are 69,333 active cases in the state at present. In the last 24 hours, 8,836 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 7,64,673. The state tested 68,778 samples on Wednesday.

Khordha district topped the daily infection with 1,017 positive cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (647), Jajpur (434), Balasore (392), Mayurbhanj (297), Angul (295), Puri (291) and Kendrapara (253).

The COVID hotspot khordha district also reported the highest of five fatalities followed by four each from Jharsuguda, Angul, Cuttack and Bargarh, three each from Kalahandi, Puri, Rayagada, and Sundargarh, two each from Balangir, Boudh, and Mayurbhanj, and one each from Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Sambalpur.

Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.71 per cent. Over 1.23 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 68,778 on Wednesday.