Maintaining the downward trend of virus infection, Odisha on Saturday logged below 5,000 COVID-19 positive cases for the first time after 53 days gap while the State recorded the highest ever single fatality of 47 deaths pushing the overall toll to 3,257.

Today’s daily positive cases (4,852) were the lowest since 21 April, when the State had reported 4,851 daily infections.

The overall COVID-19 situation in the State is showing signs of stabilizing with steady drop in positive cases and positivity rate in June after the consistent clocking of 10,000 and above cases almost throughout May.

There has been a positive turnaround underlining the flattening of contagion’s curve in the State. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which hovered around 15 to 23 percent earlier last month has dropped below ten percent to reach ten per cent since last week. A total of 67,122 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at 7.22% TPR.

The number of active cases which crossed one lakh mark in May has climbed down to 62,515 as of now. Similarly the recovery rate has jumped to 91.75 percent with the daily recoveries surpassing the 24 hours’ COVID infections.

On 15 May, Odisha’s caseload had crossed the six lakh mark. On 1 May this year, the State had recorded over 10,000 fresh cases for the first time on a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The disease graph is descending although the fatality rate is yet to recede. The public health experts are hopeful of the contagion graph decreasing by the end of June.

As many as 41,219 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 8 days at a daily average of 5,277 cases in the State while 305 have succumbed to the infections during the period with daily average death of 38.

Odisha’s overall positivity rate stands at 6.73 per cent on Friday. A total of 1.25 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 65,635 on Friday.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 92.23% with as many as 7,81,488 cured of the disease so far. Odisha currently has 62,515 active cases, which account for 7.37% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 2.89% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 5.81% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 2.8% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 0.89% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.