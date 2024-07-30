Odisha IPS officer suspended for grave professional misconduct

The Odisha Government on Monday placed a senior IPS officer under suspension on the charge of perpetrating grave misconduct, which does not befit a member of Indian police service.

The accused IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, who had sparked controversy following show of unruly and rowdy behavior in Bhubaneswar on 27 July, was suspended by the government in exercise of powers conferred under relevant section of All India Services rules, according to notification issued on Monday by the State’s Home Department.

The Odisha Director General of Police submitted a confidential report against Pandit, Deputy Inspector General, fire services and home guards on the incident that occurred in Capital Police Station jurisdiction on 27 July night. Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Pandit, the notification stated.

It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of the IPS officer is fixed at the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of DGP.

He is allowed to draw subsistence allowance admissible to him from time to time under rules of All India Services (discipline and appeal) during the period of suspension, it concluded.

The senior IPS officer had allegedly trespassed into the government quarters of a lady inspector and created a scene by beating up the spouse of the woman police officer.