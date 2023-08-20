Odisha: Ink thrown at Chief Minister’s private secretary, Puri DM

The private secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and secretary (5T) VK Pandian (An IAS Officer of 2000 batch) on Saturday faced ink attack while heading to attend a meeting at a college in Satyabadi in Puri district.

The ink was also thrown at Puri District Collector Samarth Verma.

The incident took place while VK Pandian, a 2000 batch IAS officer also the 5T secretary was attending an event at Utkalmani Gopabandhu Smruti Mahavidyalaya in Satyabadi locality of Puri district.

The man who threw ink on the officers has been arrested, the police said.

He has been identified as Bhaskar Sahoo, a resident of Kanas in the district.

The reason for the ink attack is not known. Police is questioning the accused.

Immediately after the incident, Pandian went on meeting people and received their grievances with his white shirt smeared with ink. Earlier in the day, the 5T secretary visited several areas of Puri district.

Advertisement

The 5T secretary, who is undertaking tours across Odisha on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hear the grievances of the people, had earlier faced black flag protests and egg attacks in different places by various opposition parties.

The 77 years old CM Naveen Patnaik is unable to attend all government programs and due to old age problems, he is sending Pandian to all those places