Odisha: Independent contestant held for assaulting BJP MP candidate

The Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested an independent candidate Shibashankar Das, contesting from Berhampur Assembly seat and polls of which concluded yesterday, on the charge of assaulting BJP’s Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Panigrahi.

There was an exchange of words between Panigrahi and Das at Gosaninuagaon on Monday when the polling was underway at a booth during the first phase of polls. Das later assaulted, leaving Panigrahi injured.

The accused Das booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including the attempt to murder has been remanded to judicial custody after a local court rejected his bail application.

BJP MP candidate Panigrahi, who reportedly sustained minor injury, was hospitalized and stated to be out of danger.