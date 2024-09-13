Odisha Govt plans to amend cow slaughter prevention act: CM Mohan Majhi

The Odisha Government is contemplating to amend the Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, with an objective to make it realistic with focus to reduce cruelty to animals, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said here Friday.

The chief minister was speaking at the ‘Monsoon Meet 2024’ being hosted for the first time in the State by the union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Act was enacted in 1960 to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cows and their progeny.

With an objective to foster a more compassionate and responsible approach towards stray and destitute animals, a new scheme “Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana” has been introduced, the CM said.

In an attempt to boost milk production, the Odisha Government has formulated a new scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana’ (MKY) with an outlay of Rs 1423.47 crore for five years.

The dairy sector alone contributes significantly to the national economy, with India being the world’s largest milk producer. Animal husbandry also plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and soil fertility, making it an integral part of sustainable agriculture, CM Majhi said.

Under the MKY scheme, there will be assistance for establishing small dairy units, provision of subsidised calf feed, increasing coverage under livestock insurance and strengthening dairy cooperatives.

An MoU has been signed with the National Dairy Development Board towards strengthening the State milk cooperative and boosting milk production.

”We are also collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board to set up a vaccine production unit at Berhampur and a State of the art Feed Analytical Laboratory at Bhubaneswar,” he said.

To strengthen the poultry and small animal production, the BJP government in Odisha has planned “Prani Sampad Samrudhhi Yojana”. With an objective of holistic growth of the small animal sector “Small Animal Breeding Policy” is under preparation.

To further strengthen livestock health care, mobile veterinary clinics, the State government has come up with GOMATA Yojana (Goal for Management And Treatment of Animals).

The State Government has envisioned setting up a Centralised Integrated Command Centre to monitor livestock health, 24×7 availability of quality livestock health care system at farmers’ doorstep, referral veterinary hospitals and disease diagnosis facilities in each block of the state.

Further, focus will be given on climate resilient livestock farming, conservation & development of indigenous breeds of livestock.

Working in coordination with the Centre for schemes like Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, Rashtriya Gokul Mission and National Livestock Mission, the State Government aims to establish a Second Semen Station, goat semen station and In Vitro Fertilization laboratory in coming years.

Deliberations at the ‘monsoon meet’ may identify and suggest innovative solutions that can be scaled up to benefit a larger number of stakeholders.

”The State Government is committed to creating an environment that is conducive to investment, offering incentives and support to stakeholders who are willing to contribute to the larger vision,” the CM said.

Among others, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh and his deputies — Prof S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian — were present.