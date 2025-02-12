Odisha govt committed to enhance regional connectivity in aviation sector

The Odisha government is committed to enhance regional connectivity, modernize airport infrastructure, and foster strategic partnerships to bolster the aviation sector with a key focus on the development of the Shree Jagannath International Airport at Puri, officials said on Wednesday at the High Power Committee (HPC) meeting on aviation-related developments.

Addressing the committee, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja emphasized the crucial role of aviation in driving economic growth, tourism, and connectivity for an empowered Odisha.

“Odisha is fast emerging as an aviation hub with world-class infrastructure, enhanced air connectivity, and forward-thinking policies. These developments are pivotal in realizing the vision of ViksitOdisha,” he stated.

The upgradation of key airports, including Jeypore, Amarda Road, and Utkela, was prioritized, with land acquisition and forest clearance issues addressed. The Works Department was tasked with expediting these developments as the nodal agency.

Discussions also emphasized the revised Small Aircraft Scheme (SAS) to enhance air connectivity between remote locations such as Jeypore, Malkangiri, and Jharsuguda, focusing on affordable travel options. Plans for a new Greenfield airport at Paradip were discussed, with directives issued for land identification and feasibility studies.

Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport Department Govt, Usha Padhee also deliberated on extending financial support through Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for airline operators such as M/s IndiGo, Alliance Air, and IndiaOne Air to boost domestic and international air traffic from Odisha.

Establishing the Aviation Security Training Institute (ASTI) at Chandaka was highlighted as a critical step in building a skilled aviation workforce. Additionally, the restructuring of the Directorate of Aviation was reviewed, with proposals for modern infrastructure and enhanced manpower to support Odisha’s growing aviation landscape.

The meeting saw the participation of key stakeholders, including Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries of Law, Finance, works, health, tourism along with senior officials from Housing &Urban Development, Commerce &Transport Department, IDCO and Biju Patnaik International Airport.

With robust strategies and collaborative efforts among stakeholders, Odisha is set to soar to new heights as a model state for efficient, inclusive, and modern air travel. The state government reiterated its unwavering commitment to accelerating aviation projects that will transform Odisha into a global aviation leader, claimed the officials.