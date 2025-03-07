Odisha govt partners with Meta-India for WhatsApp-based citizen services

The Odisha government and Meta India on Friday collaborated to launch a unified WhatsApp chatbot that will offer all public services to more than 4.5 crore people in the state.

The Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI) signed the MoU on behalf of the Odisha government with Meta India. With this, Odisha has become the 3rd State in the Country to adopt Whatsapp Governance, said officials.

Meta has partnered with the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce WhatsApp-based citizen service delivery models, aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency. Andhra Pradesh has recently launched its WhatsApp chatbot for government schemes, bill payments, and certificates, while Maharashtra has integrated services like e-Panchayat and land records, ensuring a faster, paperless experience for citizens.

Through this chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services like obtaining Birth and Income Certificates, applying for Driving and Fertilizer Licenses, and accessing incentives such as the National Family Benefits Scheme, all through a single WhatsApp number.

The MoU was signed here in presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg among others.

The Unified WhatsApp Chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single WhatsApp number, enabling citizens to access critical services like Essential Certificates viz. Birth, Death, Legal Heir, Residence, and Income Certificates, Licenses viz. Driving License, Fertilizer License etc. and Incentive schemes viz. Inter-caste marriage benefits, National Family Benefit Scheme, and more.

“The government of Odisha is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility,” Chief Secretary Ahuja.

“Ease of access to public services is still a challenge in Odisha. Currently, there are four modes of accessing any public service in Odisha – visiting the concerned office (offline mode), accessing the web portal of the concerned department/office, accessing the specific mobile app of that particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a Common Service Center). Recognizing the need for a more user-friendly and accessible mode for public service delivery, we believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform through a single number, enabling swift and convenient access to services. We aim to deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice”, Executive Director CMGI Vineet Bharadwaj said.

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, said “The ease and simplicity of WhatsApp makes it a preferred choice for people to get things done from connecting with friends and family to booking tickets, paying bills and accessing public services. We are thrilled to partner with the Government of Odisha and bring the power and reach of WhatsApp to millions of people in the state, giving them easy access to citizen services at their fingertips.”