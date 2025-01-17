Odisha govt hikes salary of newly-recruited junior teachers

The Odisha government on Friday announced a hike in monthly remuneration of lowly-paid contractual junior teachers (schematic) of primary and upper primary schools with almost 50% rise in what they were being earlier paid.

The official announcement made in this regard by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said these teachers will now receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 16,000 as against the previous sum of Rs 11,100.

The State Government’s move will benefit nearly 13,740 teachers in 30 districts of the State, the statement said, adding that the state exchequer will incur additional expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore to meet with the rise in remuneration of junior teachers.

Besides there will be an increase in the contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF). The state will now contribute Rs 1,950 as against the previous amount of Rs 1,443, to each teacher’s EPF account. These teachers were offered appointment letters after the BJP-led government came to power last year.