Delhi govt informs X about unauthorised change of CMO handle

The Delhi government on Friday wrote to X on an unauthorised change of grey tick government handle in name of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to ‘Kejriwal at work’.

In an email, a government official wrote, “The said account has approximately 9, 90,000 followers and as per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place.”

Advertisement

“Since @CMODelhi became free after changing it to @KejriwalAtWork, a user used this ID and opened a parody account. It also appears that previously @CMODelhi” and now @KejriwalAtWork is showing an error – something went wrong when a person tried to see a post from this account. In view of the above, it is requested to ‘X’ Platform to restore @CMODelhi account and the Password of the same be sent to the official email ID of Chief Minister of Delhi,” the communiqué read.

Advertisement

It further added, “The platform is requested not to handle any account having @cmodelhi as its ID without the consent of this office. Also at present any other account having “@cmodelhi” must be deactivated immediately.”

A row over the X handle erupted on Thursday after Delhi BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva accused previous Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “appropriating” the official X account of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Notably on Friday, Sachdeva demanded that the lieutenant governor instruct officials to halt this digital misappropriation orchestrated by Atishi and restore the social media posts of the Chief Minister’s Office.