Odisha Govt committed to fulfilling promises made in election manifesto: CM Majhi

A day after taking oath of office and secrecy, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the BJP Government will work towards the overall development of poor and disadvantaged people and fulfill promises under the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ on a priority basis.

Majhi visited Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das’s birthplace in Suando village near Sakshigopal in Puri district and paid tributes to the multi-faceted public figure in the pre-Independence era. He said all the promises in the party’s elections manifesto, titled “Modi Ka Guarantee for Odisha 2024” will be fulfilled.

”Our Government has begun the process from day-1 to develop Odisha into a ‘vikashit’ (developed) state. The previous government which ruled for 24 years, was completely alienated from the people. The double-engine government in Odisha will take the State towards the path of progress which was halted for more than two decades.

Advertisement

The BJP’s election manifesto promised to ensure procurement of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, create 3.5 lakh jobs in five years, refund money lost by people who invested in chit fund companies and implement Rs 50,000 cash voucher programme- Subhdra Yojana- for women, among others.

It’s pertinent to note here that the Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Majhi, announced framing of comprehensive guideline for implementation of increase in minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and payment of cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to every woman in next 100 days as promised in the election manifesto.

The new Government, according to the Cabinet decision, will introduce the Samruddha Krushak Niti Yojana, a progressive agricultural policy, which includes among other things hike of the MSP for paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal.

The Cabinet, which sat on Wednesday hours after taking oath, also accorded approval for preparation of a new policy on women empowerment (‘Subhdra Yojana’) to enable the government to pay cash vouchers of Rs 50,000 per woman to be en-cashed over two years.

The new BJP Government has also announced to create a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore to multiple fiscal needs of 12th century Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.