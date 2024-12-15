Odisha gets High-Performance Centre for shuttlers

‘Shuttle by Dalmia Bharat’, a High-Performance Centre (HPC) dedicated to promoting excellence in badminton, was inaugurated recently at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, India’s Chief National Coach, Pullela Gopichand and Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat graced the occasion.

The HPC, three-way collaboration among the state of Odisha, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation (PGBF) and Dalmia Bharat Group, will be known as the ‘Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.’

Spanning an indoor area of 77,000 square feet, housing eight badminton courts with a spectator capacity of 400 seats, the academy will utilise advanced sports amenities at the venue to promote holistic training and development of the young talent under the guidance of world-class coaches. The iconic structure has modern residential facilities for 50 players, a gymnasium and an amphitheater for outdoor activities. A viewing ring on the terrace provides a unique 360-degree panoramic view of the city.

The construction is an architectural marvel, featuring a pioneering shuttlecock-inspired design, a first of its kind in India. The construction also showcases a commitment to sustainability, incorporating low carbon (green) cement, rainwater harvesting for groundwater recharge, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Also, the distinctive inverted shell design minimises the power consumption, contributing to its environmental responsibility. The aerodynamic circular shape allows a smoother wind flow, reducing the maximum wind pressure on the facade.

“We are grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for their graceful presence today. Himanta ji, as the President of Badminton Association of India, you have been a catalyst in our global badminton success, and we look forward to reaching even greater heights in the future”, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat said.

“I am excited to be part of this revolutionary journey, initiated by Dalmia Bharat and the Odisha government. The facility, with its unique design and state-of-the-art amenities, will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian badminton”, Pullela Gopichand said.