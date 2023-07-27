Odisha: Farmer grows world’s “most expensive” mango in his orchard

A farmer and teacher, Rakshyakar Bhoi, in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has claimed that he has grown ‘Miyazaki’, world’s most expensive variety of mango, in his orchard.

Miyazaki mango costs Rs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per kg in the international market for its unique taste and food value. According to reports, mango farmer Bhoi, a native of Kandulguda village under the Dharamgarh subdivision has been growing different breeds of mangoes in his farmland. He sowed the ‘Miyazaki’ variety in his orchard after he sourced its seed through the state horticulture department.

The Miyazaki variety is originally a Japanese breed. It has reportedly huge demand in foreign countries for its distinctive flavour and medicinal value.

“This variety of mango is not only very colourful in its appearance but also has a unique taste. It is completely different from other mango varieties as it is high in vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants. It helps protect the body against disease and promotes overall health. It also contains dietary fibre, potassium, and magnesium”, said Raksyakar Bhoi.

Assistant Director of Horticulture, Kalahandi, Tankadhar Kalo said that more research is needed for these types of mangoes.

‘Miyazaki’ is also known as ‘Red Sun’ and in Bengali ‘Surja Dim’ (Red egg).