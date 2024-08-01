Odisha court relies on minor daughter’s deposition, awards death sentence to drug addict for uxoricide

Relying on the testimony of a minor girl, a Bhubaneswar Court on Thursday awarded capital punishment to her drug addict father, who had gruesomely murdered his wife by stabbing her as many as 33 times two years back.

Terming the murder case as the ‘rarest of rare’ crimes, the Additional District Judge Court-2 held Sanjit Dash guilty and pronounced the death sentence on the basis of circumstantial, material, and medico-legal evidence.

The court also relied on the deposition of 15 witnesses, including the statement of the convict’s minor daughter, who was the witness to her mother being stabbed to death.

The convict, a drug addict, frequently abused his wife, Saraswati Dash, mentally and physically. The domestic violence spree took a fateful and tragic turn on midnight of 22 June 2022, when, in a fit of rage, Dash stabbed Saraswati 33 times with a kitchen knife.