Odisha child rights body seeks surveillance on misuse of children in polls

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (Odisha) has sought for the protection of child rights during the poll campaigning and election rallies in the State.

In an official letter to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer, the OSCPCR said “It would like to call upon your high office to ensure that children are not used by political parties and candidates in the fray in the upcoming polls”.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

”As there are instances in the past polls of children being deployed by candidates in canvassing, we would like to take up the matter for the larger interest of protection of child rights,” said the letter.

Though the misuse of children either by parties or candidates has not come to notice till date, possibility of misuse of this nature may not be ruled out in the coming days when the election campaign will gather heat.

As it has been stated by the Election Commission of India, political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or at rallies.

“The OSCPCR would like to seek your prompt intervention to ensure that political parties do not use children in campaigning “in any form whatsoever”, including for distribution of posters and pamphlets or sloganeering.

OSCPCR seeks “zero tolerance” towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates”, the OSCPCR concluded.