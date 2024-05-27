Odisha Assembly polls: Parties allotted tickets to 27% candidates with criminal cases

The political parties have given party tickets to around 27 per cent candidates with criminal cases in the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024.

All major parties contesting in Odisha elections have given tickets from 17 per cent to 68 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, the polls watch body the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch (OEW) said on Monday in a report.

It may be noted here that the Supreme Court in its directions on 13 February, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. As per these mandatory guidelines, the reason for such selection has to be with reference to qualifications, achievements and merit of the candidate concerned, the report stated.

The data compiled by ADR shows that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system. Democracy will continue to suffer at the hands of lawbreakers who become lawmakers, it said.

Out of the 1,283 candidates analysed in Odisha Assembly elections 2024, as many as 348 (27per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2019 Odisha Assembly Elections, out of 1,121 candidates analysed, 332(30 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Similarly, 292(23 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases. In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Elections, 257 (23per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 100(68 per cent) out of 147 candidates analysed from BJP, 60(41 per cent) out of 145 candidates from Congress, 46 (31 per cent ) out of 147 candidates analysed from BJD and 7 (17 per cent ) out of 41 candidates analysed from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 85 (58 per cent ) out of 147 candidates analysed from BJP, 44(30 per cent ) out of 145 candidates analysed from INC, 33 (22 per cent ) out of 147 candidates analysed from BJD and 5 (12 per cent ) out of 41 candidates analysed from AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

A total 66 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 66 candidates, four have declared charges related to rape (IPC Section-376) while 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

As many as 70 candidates have declared cases related to attempted murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves while 5 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

As many as 59(40 per cent ) out of 147 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total 59 (40 per cent) constituencies in the Odisha assembly elections, 2019 had three or more candidates with declared criminal cases.