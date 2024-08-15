Odisha announces one-day menstrual leave for working women

The Odisha government on Thursday announced the menstrual health policy allowing one day menstrual leave for women employees engaged in both the government and private sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida while addressing the district-level Independence Day function in Cuttack announced in this regard.

The women employees are now entitled to avail the leave on the first or second day of the menstrual cycle, she said.

The Government has already drafted a policy on menstrual leaves for women employees after various agencies and stakeholders. With this, Odisha has perhaps become the first State to allow menstrual leaves for women, said an official of the women and child welfare department.

Earlier last month, the Supreme Court hearing a PIL in this regard had asked the Centre and the states to take a call regarding mandatory menstrual leaves for working women across India, the official added.