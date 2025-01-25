Furious estuarine crocs on the prowl in Odisha: NHRC seeks report

The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report from the authorities of Odisha Government on reports on salt-water crocodiles going on rampage killing and injuring humans in coastal pockets of the State.

The top rights in response to a petition moved by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy sought ATRs from the Chief Conservator of Forest and Collectors of Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts.

The crocodile attacks are alarmingly on the rise threatening the riverside.

Crocodiles are frequently spotted in rivers, creeks, and water bodies in Aul, Rajkanika, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada, and Rajnagar in Kendrapara district, and Chandabali and Tihidi blocks in Bhadrak district.

There has been an increase in cases of human-crocodile conflicts. Mostly, the habitants of the river bank areas fall victim to the furious crocodile.

Dependence of people on rivers for agriculture, transportation and other day to day needs, people become the easy prey of the crocodiles.

The spurt in croc attacks is due to the absence of proper, single and unified Standard Operating Procedure for Man-Crocodile conflict management.

The petitioner suggested some steps to be taken seriously take by the Center as well as by the States like timely research studies should be undertaken to find out the reasons of crocodile attack, vulnerable seasons or timing of the attacks and the mechanisms to accommodate both human beings and crocodiles in the rivers.

Preservation, restoration and management of natural crocodile habitats like wetland, mangroves should be done along with creation of buffer zones to minimize crocodile-human interactions, restoring natural habitats.

Research studies could be accelerated for proper understanding of crocodile behaviors; reasons for migration of crocodiles and their conflicts with humans and the ways crocodiles adapt to human presence.

The petition requested that the NHRC for the preparation and implementation of the SOPs for the reduction of crocodile-human conflicts should focus on prevention, response and post-incident management in the proper way by coordinating local people, forest officials and members of civil societies in a sense and spirit.

The petition also sought for updated database compilation through adequate research to ensure compensation and rehabilitation of the deceased families.