At least five persons including four children died after an under-construction culvert caved in at Uparasaja village under Kalyansingpur Tehsil in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated victims were taking bath at the creek, where the construction of the culvert was going on, police said, adding that all the victims died on the spot.

The deceased persons hailed from nearby Upsarasaja village, police said, adding that bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

Amid allegations of quality of construction being heavily compromised, resulting in the cave-in of the under-construction culvert, the local authorities have ordered an inquiry into the mishap to ascertain whether there was any flaw in the structural design or substandard use of construction materials.