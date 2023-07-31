# India

Odisha: 5 including 4 kids killed as under-construction culvert caves in

SNS | BHUBANESWAR | July 31, 2023 1:37 pm

Eight killed in two road mishaps in UP

[Representational Photo : iStock]

At least five persons including four children died after an under-construction culvert caved in at Uparasaja village under Kalyansingpur Tehsil in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the ill-fated victims were taking bath at the creek, where the construction of the culvert was going on, police said, adding that all the victims died on the spot.

The deceased persons hailed from nearby Upsarasaja village, police said, adding that bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

Advertisement

Amid allegations of quality of construction being heavily compromised, resulting in the cave-in of the under-construction culvert, the local authorities have ordered an inquiry into the mishap to ascertain whether there was any flaw in the structural design or substandard use of construction materials.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

NHRC notice to Centre and Odisha on snakebite deaths

Snakebite deaths alone accounted for more than 40 per cent of the total disaster deaths with the cases more than doubled to 1,159 in 2021 from 522 in 2015 mainly due to shortage of anti-snake venom stocks in the government-run-health facilities