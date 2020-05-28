The number of COVID-19 affected in the sixth battalion of the PAC in Meerut reached 31 on Thursday after six more jawans tested positive. Of these 31 positive cases, so far six jawans have recovered from the disease.

Akhilesh Narayan Singh, Corona Nodal Officer in the district, while confirming six more COVID-19 cases in the PAC 6th battalion here said that on Tuesday, seven PAC jawans had tested positive while prior to this 18 PAC jawans were COVID positive. With this, the number of positive cases in the PAC has reached 31 on Thursday, he added.

Monoj Kumar Sonkar, PAC Commandment of 6th battalion, informed that the infected jawans are, however, showing good recovery. So far, six jawans have recovered completely and are now discharged from the LLRM Medical College hospital hereafter they tested negative.

The commandant said that the jawans are showing good recovery and responding well to the medication. He is hopeful that all the infected jawans would soon recover from COVID and return to their battalion.

A 55-year-old constable was the first COVID positive case. He was posted at Naveen Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market). The Mandi was later declared as a containment zone after a large number of positive cases were reported from there.

Later, three trainee commandos of PAC who came in contact with this 55-year-old PAC constable also tested positive. Since then, the chain is continuing and the latest addition was these six jawans.

Apart from the PAC jawans, six cops including a sub-inspector and a constable in the escort duty of the SP City Meerut are also infected by COVID-19 virus. So far, 25 persons have lost their lives to COVID in Meerut while the number of positive cases has reached 392.