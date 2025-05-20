Nuke architect and former AEC Chairman MR Srinivasan passes away

One of the principal architects of the country’s Civil Nuclear Programme and institution builder Dr MR Srinivasan passed away on Tuesday at Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiris, his family has said.

He was 95 and is survived by his wife and daughter. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr MR Srinivasan, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE),” read the statement released by the family.

A doyen in the domain of civil nuclear energy who worked with Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme, Dr Srinivasan was instrumental in developing the country’s first nuclear research reactor, Apsara. He played a crucial role in shaping the direction of India’s atomic energy trajectory with the goal of self-sufficiency in the field of science and development.

A mechanical engineer, he joined the DAE in 1955 and was inducted into the core team of Homi Baba. Along with Bhabha, he worked on the Apsara project that attained criticality in 1956 and steadily rose through the ranks of the nuke establishment and was elevated as the Principal Project Engineer to carry out the efforts to harness nuclear power generation. The indigenously developed Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) at Kalpakkam near Chennai came up under his stewardship.

Following the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1974, the country faced geopolitical nuclear isolation when technology transfer was denied, Srinivasan, as Chairman of the Nuclear Power Board, played an important role in navigating the crisis. Later in 1987, he was elevated as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy. In the same year, he was appointed founding chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL), the public sector company, carrying out civil nuclear infrastructure.

A visionary leader, he has to his credit, establishing seven nuclear units under operation besides seven under construction and seven more in the pipeline. He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of nuclear energy.

Mourning the death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described Srinivasan as ‘a pillar of India’s atomic energy programme. “He began his journey with Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear programme, building our first reactor. Over decades, he led the creation of 18 nuclear power units, driving energy self-reliance. A true nation builder. My deepest condolences,” the chief minister said in a post on ‘X’.

Condoling the death, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said MR Srinivasan was a legendary architect of India’s nuclear energy programme and a Padma Vibhushan recipient. In a post on ‘X’ he wrote: “His visionary leadership and scientific acumen were central to building the nation’s self-reliance in atomic energy… he shaped institutions, policies and projects that continue to power India’s progress.”