Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father passes away in Jodhpur

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father Dau Lal Vaishnaw passed away at 81 here on Tuesday. He was seriously ill for quite some time and could not survive despite all the efforts made by a team of doctors at the AIIMS, Jodhpur to save him.

“Dau Lal Vaishnaw breathed his last at the hospital at 11:52 am today,” an AIIMS press note stated.

Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived here in the morning to see his ailing father at the hospital.

The octogenarian had migrated to Jodhpur in the year 1966 along with his family from his native village, Jeevand Kalan in the Pali district. He used to practice in the IT-related cases in association with former MLA Kailash Bhansali.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his immediate predecessor, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and several others condoled the death.

In his condolence message, Governor Bagade expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Dau Lal Vaishnawji and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

CM Sharma said, “Saddened and shocked hearing of Vaishnaw Sa’ab’s demise. My thoughts are with the bereaved family.”

Ex-CM Gehlot also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength of bearing the loss to the bereaved family.