Wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili, who guided India to four Olympic medals, passes away

Widely regarded as the architect of India’s wrestling resurgence, Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the legendary Georgian wrestling coach, who trained several Olympic medallists, including Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt, passed away due to age-related illness.

Mestvirishvili, who took charge of Indian wrestling in 2003 after spending a decade with the Georgian team between 1982 to 1992, was instrumental in shaping the foundation for India’s rise in the sport on the global stage.

Advertisement

Besides Sushil and Yogeshwar, the Georgian coach was involved in training the likes of Tokyo Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya. He also coached World Championship medallist Deepak Punia during his formative years.

Advertisement

Fondly called ‘Laado’, Mestvirishvili’s deep technical knowledge, Soviet-style discipline and ability to identify talent early made him a revered figure among athletes and coaches alike. Several top wrestlers fondly remembered his contributions, highlighting how the Georgian coach never opposed the traditional Indian style of mud wrestling. Instead, he seamlessly blended it with the modern techniques he had mastered through decades of experience across Eastern Europe and beyond.

Following his passing, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia paid tribute to the Georgian, highlighting his unwavering dedication to the growth of Indian wrestling over the past two decades.

“Today, our standing in world wrestling is respectful because of him. He dedicated his life, at least the last two decades of his life, to Indian wrestling,” Bajrang Punia said.

Yogeshwar Dutt added that it was Vladimir Mestvirishvili who taught them how to fight. Both Yogeshwar and Sushil Kumar made it to Athens 2004 under Mestvirishvili’s guidance, marking the start of India’s push as a force in the international freestyle wrestling circuit.

After parting ways with the Indian team in 2017, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar briefly brought Mestvirishvili back to the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi to train the new generation grapplers like Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran.