Nuh Yatra will be symbolic, says VHP after CM Khattar’s appeal; section 144 imposed in area

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Monday said that its “Jalabhishek Yatra” in Haryana’s Nuh will be symbolic after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the right-wing Hindutva outfit to no carry out their religious procession and state authorities denied permission. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that their leader Alok Kumar will complete the Yatra symbolically and perform ‘Jal Abhishek’ at Nalhar Mandir.

Bansal said the decision was taken keeping in mind the preparations of the G20 Summit, which will held in Delhi later next month. The G20 Summit will be held under India’s presidency and attended by several heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Today, on the last Monday of Sawan month, with the blessings of sadhus we are performing ‘Jal Abhishek’ at various locations. Our leader (Alok Kumar) is about to reach Nalhar Mandir and he will perform ‘Jal Abhishek’ there. Representatives from the Hindu community will accompany him. Keeping in mind the difficulties of Govt and G20 preparations, we decided to complete the Yatra symbolically,” the VHP spokesperson said.

Section 144 imposed in Nuh; internet internet services suspended

Earlier in the day, Rajender, IG, South Range, Rewari said that the state and local administration has denied the permission for VHP’s “Jalabhishek Yatra” and appealed to people to maintain a peaceful environment in the communally charged area. The authorities have imposed Section 144 in the area with mobile internet services and bulk SMS remaining suspended.

“The Local and State Administration has denied the permission (for the yatra). For Law & Order, force deployment has been done in the area. Section 144 has been imposed in the area…I would appeal to the people to maintain a peaceful environment through mutual understanding,” he said.

Haryana ADG, Law and Order Mamata Singh said that they will not allow any kind of group movement and formed four SITs who are carrying out an investigation based on technical evidence and anyone found instigating people through social media will be booked. Schools, and banks in the area will also remain shut on Monday in order to restrict movement.

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya stopped at the Sohna toll plaza by the administration. “I have come here from Ayodhya…The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go… pic.twitter.com/m1Dv76xkna — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

On Sunday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that since the Yatra created a law and order issue last month, permission was not given this time and urged people to worship in local temples. He also asked the VHP and the Bajrang Dal to not carry out the Yatra.