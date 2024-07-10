NPG evaluates 6 infra projects under PM GatiShakti

The 74th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti was convened evaluating five significant infrastructure projects.

Ministry of Commerce & Industry told that the meeting was conducted under the chairpersonship of Additional Secretary, DPIIT, Rajeev Singh Thakur, and evaluated the projects from the Ministry of Railways (MoR), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

These projects were assessed for their alignment with the principles of integrated planning outlined in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

Advertisement

These projects included Balaram – Tentuloi New Railway Line (MCRL Phase II) in Odisha that involves the construction of a 49.58 km rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 1,404 Crores in Angul district to provide vital first-mile rail connectivity for 11 coal blocks.

The project is expected to significantly enhance the transport efficiency of coal, benefiting both the local economy and the broader industrial landscape of the state of Odisha.

Another railway project was the Budhapank – Luburi New Railway Line (MCRL Outer Corridor) in Odisha spanning 106 kilometres at an estimated project cost of Rs 3,478 crore.

It will support efficient coal evacuation from the Mahanadi River Basin, and the proposed alignment facilitates the transportation of coal from Talcher Coal Fields, providing first-mile rail connectivity to 21 coal blocks reducing the average distance to rail head from 43 km to 4.2 km enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing costs for core industries like iron and steel.

The Lucknow Metro Rail Project Phase I-B East – West Corridor (Charbagh to Vasant Kunj) in Uttar Pradesh was also discussed at the meeting.

This project involves extending the Lucknow Metro corridor by 11.165 kilometres to address the city’s growing transportation needs. This additional new line is expected to cater to an additional 200,000 passengers per day (PPD).

This proposed new corridor will serve the city’s most densely settled central business districts (CBDs), including Aminabad, Alambagh, Faizabad and Charbagh area.

The project is expected to cost INR 5,801 Crores and aims to reduce congestion, vehicular pollution, and enhance public transport accessibility through an integrated network.

Upgradation of existing 6 Lane Road including elevated corridor of NH-47 (Narol Jn. to Sarkhej Jn.) in Gujarat involving upgrading a 10.63 km section of NH-47 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,295 Crores was also discussed.

The project aims to enhance smooth and safe traffic flow, thus improving service levels. Upgrading this critical segment of NH-47 is expected to facilitate more efficient movement of goods and people, contributing to the economic vitality of the region.

The 4-laning of Section of NH-166 from Chokak to Sangli (Ankali) in Maharashtra was also discussed at the meeting.

This project involves the four-laning of a 33.6 km section of NH-166, enhancing connectivity between key regions i.e., between Kolhapur & Sangli in the state of Maharashtra, at an estimated cost of Rs 864 Crores.

This development will reduce the travel time by 50% and the distance by about 5.4 km.