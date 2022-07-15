Now, uniform increase of 15% in licence fee for entire Delhi

The side-effects of consolidation of the municipal corporations and non-conduct of corporation elections have started confronting the people of the National Capital. In the name of bringing uniformity, the rates of various taxes levied by the Municipal Corporation are being increased.

After the property tax and health trade licence, the corporation commissioner says the special officer has increased the rates of general trade license manifold. What’s special about it is that earlier there was no provision for regular increase in the rates of any duty. But now, a new provision of increasing the fee of these licences by 15 percent every third year has also been implemented.

In some cases, the rates of property tax, health trade licence and general trade and storage licence fee were higher in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) before the amalgamation of Municipal Corporation as compared to North and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). But now, these rates of duty have been increased for the whole of Delhi in the whole of Delhi.

Now, Delhi’s businessmen will have to pay Rs 3,968 for A and B category, Rs 2,645 for C and D category and Rs 1,323 for E to H category for shop or godowns up to 10 square meter annually. Similarly, for an area between 10 and 20 sqm, Rs 9919 for A and B category, Rs 6613 for C and D category and Rs 3306 for E to H category.

For group A and B of area from 21 sqm to 400 sqm, Rs 9919 plus Rs 166 per sqm for area more than 20 sqm, Rs 6613 for group C and D plus Rs 20 sqm If there is more area, you will have to pay Rs 132 per square meter. Apart from this, for Group E and H, Rs 3306 will have to be paid at the rate of Rs 99 per square meter if the area is more than 20 square meters.

For shops/godowns having an area of more than 400 square meters, in A and B category, Rs 72996 will have to be paid separately at the rate of Rs 83 per square meter. For C and D category, Rs 56773 will have to be paid at the rate of Rs 66 per square meter. Apart from this, for E to H category, Rs 40926 as well as Rs 50 per square meter will have to be paid separately.

Rs.66,125 or Rs.166 per square meter (whichever is higher) under category A and B for showrooms, retail outlets, warehouses, stores attached to cold stores, gas/CNG godowns/storage, petroleum and petroleum product categories, c And for D category Rs 52,900 or Rs 132 per square meter whichever is higher) and for E to H category Rs 39675 or Rs 99 per square meter (whichever is higher) will have to be paid.

According to the notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the new rates of General Trade and Storage License will be applicable from April 1, 2025 and the license fee for all categories will be increased by 15 percent every 3 years from the date of implementation of these rates. License can be renewed from 1st April to 30th April every year. The license can be renewed without any penalty within 30 days from the date of expiry of the license and thereafter a fine of 5 per cent per month and double at the end of the year will be charged.