Now, Ration card holders to get LPG cylinder at Rs 450: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday announced in the state assembly that now the families getting ration wheat, will also get an LPG cylinder at Rs 450.

In his reply on debate on The Rajasthan Appropriation Bill and the Finance Bill 2024-25, the CM said, ” We are expanding the scope of those who get LPG gas cylinders at Rs 450. Earlier, only Ujjwala Yojana and BPL families used to get LPG cylinders at Rs 450. Now this scheme will be extended to the families taking ration wheat”.

In a slew of bonanza for citizens at the passing of the annual budget, the CM announced that the government will now buy 1,000 electric buses instead of 500 as announced in the budget speech earlier. Along with this, Atal Pragati Path will be built in villages with a population of more than 10,000, he added.

Bringing smiles to all the legislators, the Chief Minister announced, “The salary, allowances and pension of MLAs and former MLAs will increase automatically every year. Now there will be no need to bring a bill every time to increase them”.

The CM has announced to make Bikaner and Bharatpur UITs as development authorities. Along with this, a new plan has been announced for the beautification of the Dravyavati river in Jaipur. The recommendations of the report of the committees formed to remove the salary discrepancy of the employees will be implemented from September 1, the CM said in his over 90 minutes speech.

According to new announcements, those with 40 per cent marks, will be able to give the Common Entrance Test in the Government services. Class IV employees will also be recruited in the state. The CM said that the government will restart this recruitment process, which has been stuck for a long time, with new rules.

The government will give Rs 1 lakh for building a permanent house in slums. Aashray Yojana will be started for those living in slums. The government will give Rs 1 lakh for building a permanent house. Rs 50 crore will be spent on this, the Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will be established on the lines of AIIMS. A budget of Rs 750 crore will be allocated for this, the CM announced.

Giving a befitting reply to the Opposition members including LoP Tikaram Jully, the CM said, “Rajasthan has received more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore from the divisive pool. The Congress government kept blaming the Centre for its failures. It is okay to find faults, but the Congress is not showing any signs of improving. The government was of NDA and (PM Narendra) Modi earlier and it is of NDA today too, yet the Congress people are happy”.

Later, the both bills including the annual budget which were tabled by the Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, were passed by a voice vote.

The House was adjourned till 1100 hrs Tuesday by Speaker Vasudev Devnani.