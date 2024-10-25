Now NISHAD Party puts up hoardings to counter SP

After the announcement of candidates for the November 13 bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh, the attacks and counter-attacks among the political parties have also intensified.

Countering Samajwadi Party’s hoarding of ,”Ruling Akhilesh of 2027″, NISHAD Party has put up its own near Kalidas Marg and BJP headquarters here, describing Sanjay Nishad as ‘Khevanhar of 2027’. On this, the party spokesperson and secretary Ajay Singh said that in 2027, Nishad Party will become the leader of NDA in UP. At the same time, Sanjay Nishad himself has said that such hoardings and posters have been put up by party people.

Earlier on Wednesday, SP hoardings were put up at various places in the city describing Akhilesh Yadav as the ruling party of 2027. It was written on the poster that in 2024, people’s blessings, it is written on the walls, who will be there…Ruler of twenty-seven. Akhilesh Yadav’s picture was placed on the right side of the poster. On the other hand, SP President Akhilesh Yadav reached Dihuli in Barnahal on Friday. He said that though BJP used to oppose ‘parivarvad’, how has it now become relative. ” When BJP did not get anything, it has given the ticket to our family member through some trick, but the SP people will give the same answer, this time too,” he said.

The SP president was reacting to BJP’s decision to field a close relative of his in the election against his nephew from Karhal assembly bye polls. He said that Karhal’s decision will be in favour of SP. Reminding about the general elections, he said how badly BJP had misbehaved, but when the results came, SP registered victory. Not only this time, Tej Pratap Yadav will win from Karhal seat, but in the 2027 elections also SP will win from Karhal seat, he asserted

Meanwhile , NISHAD party chief and state government minister Sanjay Nishad, who was deprived of getting a seat despite being a reliable ally of NDA in the bye-elections being held on nine assembly seats of the state, has now said that he wants NDA’s victory, not the seat. In a joint press conference with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday, Nishad denied any kind of resentment and said that he is in NDA today and will remain so tomorrow also. At the same time, Pathak welcomed the decision of Nishad party and claimed they will win all the nine seats in the bye-election.

Sanjay Nishad said that many times big and tough decisions have to be taken in the interest of the country, state and society. People of our society want reservation and BJP has assured of taking serious initiative on this after Diwali, he announced. He said,” we want the rights of Nishads. People of our society are angry. Congress, BSP and SP kept the issue of reservation pending. The previous governments did a great injustice by putting us in the OBC category. Now the BJP government seems to be taking serious initiative on the issue of reservation”.

Earlier, Sanjay Nishad had staked claim for Katehari and Majhwan assembly seats, saying that his party would contest the elections on his symbol. Out of the nine by-election seats, BJP has left only one seat for RLD, Mirapur and has fielded candidates on the remaining eight seats. Today is the last date for filing of the nominations .