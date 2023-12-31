Not against Ram temple: Siddaramaiah clarifies after minister’s ‘stunt’ remark

Amid outrage over Karnataka minister Dasharathaiah Sudhakar’s remark that BJP is using the Ram temple inauguration for political gains like it used Pulwama attack in 2019, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that they are not against the Ayodhya temple.

“We are not against the issue of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, we are not against building a temple either. We are in favour of Ram Mandir…” Siddaramaiah said.

His remarks came after Sudhakar termed the inauguration a “stunt” and added people won’t be fooled again.

“The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a stunt. People are not fools. We have been fooled twice. I am confident that we won’t be fooled for the third time,” the Karnataka minister said.

He also claimed to have donated money and bricks for the construction of the temple.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, CPI-M polit bureau member Brinda Karat and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena’s UBT faction have accused the BJP of politicising the religious event ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to the ongoing politics over the Ram temple consecration ceremony, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that those who won’t attend the grand event despite being invited, it is their misfortune.

“This is negative energy. These are negative, atheist people. Those who oppose Ram should have no place in politics. The people of India won’t like this negativity; this is not our culture. Our culture is to be happy when there is a festival in our enemy’s house as well. And this is everyone’s festival, India’s festival,” the Congress leader said.

He further added, “This should not happen in a democracy. You can oppose PM Modi, and criticise his decisions, but hating PM Modi is not a sign of democracy. Some people are ruining themselves by hating PM Modi. Some opposition leaders brought down their own elected government. This is complete destruction.”