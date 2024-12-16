Not a single drop of blood will be shed in name of Naxalism by 2026: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said not a single drop of blood will be shed in the name of Naxalism on the sacred land of Maa Danteshwari by March 31, 2026.

Paying homage to martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak in Jagdalpur, he honored their supreme sacrifice in the fight against Naxalism. Shah also met the families of martyred soldiers and victims of Naxal violence, pledging the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the insurgency.

Shah delivered a clear message to Naxal cadres, urging them to surrender and reintegrate into society. He warned, “Those who surrender will be welcomed, but those who persist in violence will face the full might of our security forces.” The event saw the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, and other dignitaries.

Amit Shah lauded the Chhattisgarh government for constructing the Amar Shaheed Smarak, a memorial dedicated to the 1,399 martyrs who laid down their lives fighting Naxalism. He expressed hope that the memorial would not only honor the courage and sacrifices of these heroes but also inspire future generations to dedicate themselves to the welfare of society.

Reiterating the government’s firm resolve, Shah stated, “The Chhattisgarh government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working decisively to ensure that no family in the state loses their loved ones to Naxal violence again.”

Highlighting the strides made in combating Naxalism, Shah outlined the government’s three-pronged strategy:- 1. Welcoming surrenders – Individuals willing to abandon violence and rejoin society are being embraced. 2. Apprehending offenders – Operations have been intensified to capture those persisting in violent activities. 3. Punishing perpetrators – Naxalites determined to harm innocent lives are being dealt with strictly, ensuring justice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the second day of his Chhattisgarh visit, reached Gundam village in south Bastar, an area notorious for being the stronghold of Maoist leader Hidma. Shah spent over half an hour interacting with the villagers, promoting development, and encouraging them to abandon the path of violence for a brighter future.

Shah emphasized the importance of leaving behind the shadow of Maoism, stating, “Naxalism will not pave the way for a better future for your children. Join the mainstream, distance yourself from this ideology, and contribute to a progressive India.” He assured the villagers that the government is determined to provide basic amenities and development opportunities, including access to education, healthcare, and employment. Shah also inspected the implementation of welfare schemes such as the Mahtari Vandan Yojana and reviewed the villagers’ access to bank accounts and Aadhaar cards.

In a symbolic gesture, villagers gifted Shah a basket filled with kochai-kanda, a local produce, highlighting their hope for a prosperous and peaceful future. Addressing the needs of the community, Shah pledged to accelerate infrastructure projects and development in the area.

Shah announced significant progress in the fight against Naxalism in the past year. 287 Naxalites have been neutralized, around 1,000 have been arrested, and 837 have surrendered in Chhattisgarh alone. He called this an unprecedented achievement, noting that the state has witnessed the largest-ever reduction in Naxal-affected areas within a single year.

Shah emphasized the critical role of development in eliminating Naxalism and outlined a phased plan to accelerate progress in previously affected regions. Under this initiative, 15,000 houses have been approved for construction in Naxal-affected areas, and efforts are underway to achieve 100% saturation of government welfare schemes in every village.

He stressed that these initiatives are being implemented with the full cooperation of the central and state governments. “We are committed to the welfare of villages and communities affected by Naxal violence. Our aim is to ensure that no one is left behind,” Shah remarked.

Shah stated that the campaign for a Naxal-free India, spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, is gaining overwhelming support from affected families. He assured that the Union Ministries of Home, Tribal Affairs, and Rural Development are working in close coordination to rehabilitate families impacted by Naxal violence, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their progress and security.

He praised the Chhattisgarh Police forces for their robust and focused operations. “The commendable teamwork and dedication of the state’s security forces have been instrumental in these achievements,” he stated.

The Union Home Minister expressed confidence in the state’s bright future, reiterating that March 31, 2026, would mark the end of bloodshed in the name of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. “With our strategy, teamwork, and development initiatives, we will usher in an era of lasting peace, security, and prosperity for the people of Chhattisgarh,” he said.